Thomas J. Meyering, age 84, passed away peacefully March 1st, 2021 at his Vandenberg Village residence.
How do you sum up a lifetime of memories and accomplishments of such a wonderful man in a few short paragraphs? You simply cannot.
As a longtime local resident Tom was well known within the community. After distinguished USMC military service in Comm/Cryptography he moved to the Central Coast, employed with General Telephone in 1959 to later retire after a 35-year career with then GTE/Verizon. Tom was member to various local organizations including Elks, Lions, Moose, Youth Sports, La Purisima/Queen of Angels, Sheriff Search and Rescue, and various groups throughout the years. He often would enjoy camping, fishing, hunting and RV'ing with family and his friends.
Tom is survived by his two sons, David of West Hollywood, CA, Ken of Seattle, WA, brothers Terry of Frisco, TX, and Chip of Costa Mesa, CA. He was preceded in death by his beloved Bonnie, his father Edgar (Donald) Meyering, mother Mary (Sue) Haley/Artzer, sister Karen Sleeth, brother Richard Meyering and sister Donna Jensen.
Due to COVID, in lieu of memorial services condolences can be forwarded to: tmeyering@comcast.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.