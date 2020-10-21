Tiffani Briana Villa was born to Linda Gruebner and Trinidad Chavoya on May 4, 1969. She grew up in Lompoc with her father and brother, and later her stepmother and her two younger siblings. She would visit her mother in Kwajalein in the summers. She was a part of the extended Vargas/Chavoya family in Lompoc and loved running into her cousins all over town. At a young age, she became a mother to three sons. As her boys grew older, she went to work in the wine and food industries of the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valleys. Her friendliness and work ethic made her a popular server at many local restaurants.
Tiffany loved large family gatherings, time with her dogs, planning celebrations, shopping trips to Costco, all things Disney, and travels to Las Vegas. She worked long hours to be able to give her family and loved ones the gifts she thought they deserved. She was an exciting travel companion, a favorite babysitter, and a generous cook. Two of her greatest sources of pride were her twin granddaughters.
Tiffani loved to visit and share stories over a cup of coffee. We will miss her phone calls, her encouragement, and her presence.
On September 29, she passed away from cancer in Santa Barbara.
Tiffani is survived by her father Trinidad Chavoya; her son, Stephen Villa and his wife, Chelsea Rushing; her son, Joshua Villa and his partner, Araceli Razo; her son, Mason Villa; her granddaughters, Ariah and Ava Villa; her partner, Victor Juarez, and her stepson, Christian Juarez; her former husband, Troy Villa; and her siblings, Trini and Brandon Chavoya, and Jennifer Chavoya Moreno. She leaves behind an extended family of in-laws, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and cousins from the Chavoya, Vargas, Green, and Villa families.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Linda and Chuck Greubner; her stepmother, Denise Chavoya; and Grace and Vernon Day, neighbors who became like grandparents to her.
A celebration for her extended family and friends will be held at a later date.
