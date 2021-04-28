You have permission to edit this article.
Todd Charles Eberhardt
Todd Charles Eberhardt

June 18, 1961 - March 26, 2021

Todd Charles Eberhardt passed away at his home in Anchorage, Alaska on March 26, of natural causes.

Todd was born on June 18, 1961 in Cudahy, Wisconsin to Patricia and Charles Eberhardt. Todd 's father was in the U.S. Military and they lived in many places during his career. Todd graduated from Cabrillo High School and continued his education at Fresno State University.

Todd met his future wife, Cally, during the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska. They were friends for thirteen years before they married in 2002.

Todd was the proud owner of C&S Janitorial and Hood Cleaning Services in Anchorage since 2007. Todd loved a good barbecue, golf and was by all accounts the biggest Green Bay Packer fan in the world. It was a family joke that he ended up marrying a Viking fan. It was considered a mixed marriage in the family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Albert Eberhardt, father-in-law Robert Halverson and his brother-in-law, Anthony Alonzo.

He is survived by his wife Cally Eberhardt, his beloved mother, Patricia Eberhardt, his brother, Michael Eberhardt, his sister Debra Alonzo. Niece Nikki Lopez (Ryan), Nephews, Anthony Alonzo, Zachary Alonzo & Brandon Alonzo (Kalie). Mother-in-law, Diane Halverson, Brothers-in-law, Brian and Shane Halverson and their families. He will be greatly missed by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends scattered across the country from Alaska, California & Wisconsin.

There will be no formal service, but plans are being made to celebrate Todd's life at a later date.

Todd is in God's hands and he will be missed by many.

