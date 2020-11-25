You have permission to edit this article.
Vaughn McMullin Gurney
Vaughn McMullin Gurney

August 7, 1934 - November 18, 2020

Vaughn was born in McGrath, Alberta, Canada. He enjoyed the simple things in life. A man of few words, he was always ready to listen in a non-judgemental way. Vaughn was kind and loving. He will be greatly missed.

