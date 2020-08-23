Virginia C. Cox passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17 at her home in Lompoc.. She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1924. She attended the University of Nebraska and while selling tickets for a war bond fund raiser ,meet her future husband who promised to buy a ticket if she would go to the event with him. She married Lt. Eldridge Cox in 1946. They moved to Lompoc in 1960 when they purchased Avenue Flower Shop and operated it for 25 years before selling it to their son Gary. Virginia loved to play golf at the Village County Club. She was a original member for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Eldridge and survived by her children, Kay Craig, Karyl Toms, Gary and loving daughter in law Dawn and Steve. She also had 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She loved living in Lompoc and loved all her friends at the Methodist Church and Alpha Club and her golf buddies She will be laid to rest in Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery. At her request there will be no services.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.