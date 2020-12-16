Lompoc native, Wanda Ruth Pendley, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020. Born in Lompoc 93 years ago to Charlotte (Reed) and Clarence Cowan, she was raised a country girl. Therefore it wasn't surprising that Wanda lived her entire life in her beloved Miguelito Canyon.
Graduating from Lompoc High School in 1945, Wanda worked briefly at Camp Cooke where one month she was voted “Camp Cooke Cookie” by the Army troops stationed there. (My how times have changed.) Camp Cooke later became our well-known Vandenberg Air Force Base.
In 1946, Wanda married the love of her life William “Bill” Pendley following his service in the Navy during WWII. They built a home in the Canyon just “a stone's throw” from where Wanda had been raised. In this home they raised two sons, Barry and Brian. Raising a family, caring for aging parents, and volunteering for various causes filled her life.
Wanda had many talents including painting and golf, for which she won a number of awards. However, never comfortable with being the center of attention, she did not pursue either for long.
In their retirement years, some of Wanda's most enjoyable memories were traveling with Bill in their motor home to local beach campgrounds and occasionally making trips to Montana to camp and fish. While in Lompoc, many locals would recall seeing her walk to the old Hi Restaurant, hand-in-hand with Bill, for an early breakfast.
Kind and generous to a fault, Wanda will be greatly missed by her sons and their wives; Barry and Jeannette, Brian and Carol; her grandchildren Aram, Brandon, Collins, Molly; her loving niece Lynn Romine; and many other family members and friends.
In the Bible, Proverbs 22:1 says, “A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.” Wanda had a good name and was esteemed by family and friends. That, she realized, was better than all the silver or gold the world had to offer.
If desired, donations in Wanda's name can be made to the Lompoc Historical Society.
