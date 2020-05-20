William "Bill" Walker Graham

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bill lost his fight against Lewy Body Dementia on May 6th, 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary, his two daughters, and granddaughter.

Bill graduated from Elk City High School in 1958, Southwestern Oklahoma University in 1962 and the University of Kentucky, with a Masters in Counseling and Guidance In 1966.

Bill was an inspiration to others. Anything he did, he did well and gave a 150% effort. He taught English in Fullerton, CA and San Diego. He was a middle school and high school counselor in Lompoc for 34 years. His past students remember him fondly and recall how he was patient and kind and knew just what to say to help motivate and encourage them in their most troubled times.

Bill loved his family and had a large group of friends with which he enjoyed spending time. All of his friends and family recall what a great sense of humor he had. Whether it was his flair for costumes, his crazy jokes, or his impersonations, Bill could always make us laugh.