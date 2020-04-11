William Christian Schultz, Jr.
William Christian Schultz, Jr.

William Christian Schultz, Jr.

Bill was born December 2, 1932 in San Francisco, CA and died March 27, 2020.

Bill lived in Alaska, Hawaii (during the bombing of Pearl Harbor), Annapolis, (as a child and as a Midshipman), San Diego, and Lompoc. Bill was a:

Pilot

Surfer

Skier

Diver

Navy Veteran

Aerospace Engineer

Basketball player

Basketball Coach

Dog lover

Friend

Reader

Golfer

ELK

Music lover

Student

SDSU Aztecs

USC

UCS

Annapolis

Fraternity-SAE

Educator

United States Power Squadron Commander

Sail boat captain

Travel Adventurer

American Patriot

Chocolate Lover

Husband to wife, Tonya

Father to Cheryl, husband Mike, grandfather to daughter Kendall, husband Tyler, great grandfather to sons Jack and Clark, Grandfather to Rachel, husband Danny

Father to Sandra; husband Bruce, grandfather to daughter Sydney.

A life well lived and filled with love

Please share a celebration of life with us as soon as we can safely gather.

