William Christian Schultz, Jr.

Bill was born December 2, 1932 in San Francisco, CA and died March 27, 2020.
Bill lived in Alaska, Hawaii (during the bombing of Pearl Harbor), Annapolis, (as a child and as a Midshipman), San Diego, and Lompoc. Bill was a:
Pilot
Surfer
Skier
Diver
Navy Veteran
Aerospace Engineer
Basketball player
Basketball Coach
Dog lover
Friend
Reader
Golfer
ELK
Music lover
Student
SDSU Aztecs
USC
UCS
Annapolis
Fraternity-SAE
Educator
United States Power Squadron Commander
Sail boat captain
Travel Adventurer
American Patriot
Chocolate Lover
Husband to wife, Tonya
Father to Cheryl, husband Mike, grandfather to daughter Kendall, husband Tyler, great grandfather to sons Jack and Clark, Grandfather to Rachel, husband Danny
Father to Sandra; husband Bruce, grandfather to daughter Sydney.
A life well lived and filled with love
Please share a celebration of life with us as soon as we can safely gather.
