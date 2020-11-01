William Edward Calvert

William E. Calvert, 61-known to his family and friends as Billy-passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2020 after a short stay at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, California. Billy was diagnosed with urothelial cancer in January 2020, underwent a seemingly successful chemotherapy, and fought hard all year to recover. Over the course of the last few months, however, the cancer became too aggressive to beat-even for someone as strong and positive as Billy.
Billy is survived by his wife, Nancy Pineda Calvert; his father, Kenneth Calvert (predeceased by his mother Carol “Snookie” Calvert); his sister Deborah and brother-in-law Chris Truhan; his Aunt Susan Lundberg; his Aunt Terri and Uncle Gary Kring; his Uncle Earlan Calvert; his mother-in-law Virginia Pineda; his sister and brother-in-law Betty and Dennis Givens; his sister and brother-in-law Teresa and Tom DeRogatis; his nephews Nick and Andrew Truhan; and his nieces Rachael and Talia DeRogatis.
Born November 29, 1958 and raised in Lompoc, California, Billy was a proud, 3rd generation, lifelong Lompocian. Throughout his younger years, Billy played baseball, even making Lompoc's Babe Ruth all-star team-which allowed him to travel all over California. He played Junior Varsity baseball in his freshman year of high school, when he began surfing with some of his closest high school friends and instantly fell in love with the peace and tranquility of the sport.
It was because of Billy's passion for surfing that he embarked on what would become a 35-plus-year career at The Vons Company. His career choice allowed him to work at night and surf in the morning. Billy was great at his joba hard worker and a mentor to many. He retired in 2018, and he was thrilled to celebrate and enjoy this milestone-along with turning 60-with his wife Nancy by his side.
Billy met his soulmate and love, Nancy, in 1999 at a high school friend's wedding. The pair hit it off immediately and were together ever since. They were married for 19 years, 10 months, and 15 days. January 2021 would have been their 20th wedding anniversary.
In 2015, Bill found himself with some extra time on his hands after a DVT kept him sidelined from work for a while. He started working with wood and taught himself how to whittle. He became very good at his newfound hobby and began giving away his crafts as gifts. Billy's spoons were especially popular gifts amongst his family and friends-gifts that will continue to be cherished long after his passing.
When Billy retired, he became so skilled at making spoons that Nancy was inspired to design a logo and create a small Esty shop for him. They enjoyed working on this project together. Although Billy's retirement was ultimately short-lived, he and Nancy made the most of it. Whether he was making spoons, spending time with family, going to concerts, thrifting at the Goodwill, caring for his doggies or going to the Lompoc Aquatic center, Billy cherished his final years.
Gone way too soon, Billy will be remembered as a friendly, kind-hearted, compassionate, sincere, strong and fun-loving man. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Due to COVID-19, plans for Billy's Celebration of Life are still pending.
