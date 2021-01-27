Willie Ricks was blessed to live 90 years.
He was born in Adrian, Georgia to Willie Ricks, Sr. and Emma Bailey Ricks, August 10, 1930. He was educated in Atlanta, Georgia public schools. He attended Clark Atlanta University where he received his degree in Business and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Arts. He pursued a career in the Federal Correctional System. His initial placement was in Atlanta, Georgia.
After a successful training period, he opted to transfer to the Lompoc Correctional Facility, in Lompoc, California. In January 1960, he applied for a teaching position in the Educational Department. It became a lifelong acquisition. He attended numerous professional workshops and seminars and acquired a State of California Standard Elementary K-9 Credential from California State University, San Luis Obispo, California. He taught K-9 State California Junior College levels. After 24 years as a Federal Correctional Educator, he retired. He was not through.
He was then hired as a Correctional Training Officer for the Sheriff's Department in Santa Barbara, California. Willie received many awards, accolades, step increases, and was awarded "Correctional Officer of the Year Award" in 1982. He was also named as an "Accreditation Manager."
He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, American Legion, V.F.W.
Willie loved and valued his family. He took great pride in being an excellent family provider, and encourager.
He leaves to mourn in his passing, his loving wife of 63 years, Lula Webb Ricks, his lovely daughter Valerie Michelle Ricks, his caring son and family members, William Douglas Ricks/Valerie Ann Ricks, grandson Cameron A. Ricks, granddaughters Britnee Lazerack/James, Autumn Lewis/Kenny, brother Hubert Ricks, and wife Vernell, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will be laid to rest following a private family service on Friday, January 29th, 1:00pm at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary in Lompoc.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.