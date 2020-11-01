You have permission to edit this article.
Zay'dian R. Peavy
Zay'dian R. Peavy

Novebmer 2, 2012 - October 12, 2020

Zaydian Ray Peavy died on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born on November 2, 2012 to Natashia Peavy. Zay 'dian enjoyed riding his scooter, volleyball, dodgeball and more with his mom at the park. He attended Clarence Ruth Elementary School where he loved playing with his classmates and learning different things. He loved all his teachers there (Mrs. Ezell, Mrs. Curtis, Mrs. Bommerbachs, and Mrs. Shroll). He wanted to be a scientist when he grew up. While at home, he would experiment mixing different ingredients.

Zay'dian is survived by his mom, Natashia Peavy, dad Randy Rozell Wiley Jr., grandma Yurkari Peavy, grandpa Michael Ellis, Randy Wiley Sr., Uncle Booboo, aunties Nyeshia and Dyeshia, Tyese Gordon, cousins Te'von and Jayceion, Nana Colette, and many more others.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 11am-3pm at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. The graveside service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2pm at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.

We would like to thank the community and more for all the love and support and continued prayers.

