The sixth annual 5K walk/run event, Chase Santa, will take off on Saturday, Dec. 4, at River Park in Lompoc, offering participants a chance to stay in shape during the holiday season while attempting to beat Father Christmas to win prizes.
Participants are invited to register the day of the race, starting at 8 a.m., and take their marks at 9 a.m.
Cost for entry is $5 per person, plus one unwrapped toy per family that benefits the Lompoc Toys for Tots program. Donations made to Toys for Tots and the Lompoc Valley Distance Club are tax-deductible.
The first five participants in their age division who beat Santa will win a prize. Door prize drawings will be held after the awards.
For more information, call 805-733-2255, or email lompocvalleydistanceclub@gmail.com