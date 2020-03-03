Annual Santa Barbara Vintners Fest Weekend ramps up for May opener, tickets available
Annual Santa Barbara Vintners Fest Weekend ramps up for May opener, tickets available

Santa Barbara County winemakers and top chefs will converge on May 2 for the 38th annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival Weekend to which the public is invited.

The festival's grand tasting event held at Rancho Sisquoc Winery from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Santa Maria Valley will feature new release wines from over 70 participating member wineries and tastings from more than 30 food purveyors including regional restaurants, caterers, food artisans and farmers.

Live music, edible demonstrations, local artisans, a silent auction and free parking also are included.

“The grand tasting is always a highlight of our year,” said CEO of Santa Barbara Vintners Alison Laslett. “Rancho Sisquoc Winery is the quintessential location for this event and the perfect place to host so many beloved wineries. Attendees can bid on incredible wines including large format bottles during our silent auction again this year. All proceeds go to the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation."

The main event will include a featured "Bank of Marin Bubble Lounge" where sparkling wines from a dozen local producers will take center stage.

Patrons can further sample county wines during the festival weekend through the Vintners Visa Wine Country Tasting Pass. The pass offers a choice of unique and complimentary wine tastings at 12 of 40 participating wineries and tasting rooms. The special pass is valid from Thursday, April 30, through Monday, May 4. 

A limited number of local grand tasting tickets are available online at a discounted price of $60 per person. Tickets range from $25 for designated driver/under 21 to $75 for general admission and $100 for early entry (12 p.m.). All grand tasting tickets are available on-site the day of the event and online at www.sbvintnersweekend.com

A full weekend pass, which also includes the vintners visa, is $115 for general admission and $140 for early entry admission (12 p.m.) at the main event. Bus transportation tickets from Santa Maria, Solvang, Buellton, Lompoc and Santa Barbara also are available for $30 per person. All tickets, including the vintners visa, festival grand tasting and ticket packages, are available on NightOut.com.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Festival Weekend, including local winery events, visit www.sbvintnersweekend.com.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

Extra info

Santa Barbara Festival Grand Tasting attendees staying in select local Santa Maria hotels from April 30 through May 4 will receive a Santa Maria Valley Vintners Passport upon check0-in with complimentary wine tastings – a $50 value.

Participating Santa Maria Valley hotels include the Fairfield Inn by Marriott, Candlewood Suites, Holiday Inn & Suites, Santa Maria Inn, Best Western Plus, Radisson Hotel, Hampton Inn.

