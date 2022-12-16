The Lompoc Rotary Club will award several $500 and $1,000 scholarships to Lompoc graduates seeking to attend a four-year academic institution or a vocational training school.

The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, supplies, tools, books, transportation and living expenses.

Any student from any high school or home-school in Lompoc is invited to apply by April 1.

