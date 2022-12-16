The Lompoc Rotary Club will award several $500 and $1,000 scholarships to Lompoc graduates seeking to attend a four-year academic institution or a vocational training school.
The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, supplies, tools, books, transportation and living expenses.
Any student from any high school or home-school in Lompoc is invited to apply by April 1.
Applications are available at Lompoc, Cabrillo and Maple high schools, as well as online at LompocRotary.com.
Lompoc Rotary Club, since its inception in 1925, has granted more than $50,000 in scholarships to college-bound high school seniors graduating from Lompoc area schools.
This year represents the first time scholarships will be awarded to vocational or trade school applicants.
“We have had a lot of success as a club with our academic scholarships in the past,” said Heather Bedford, Rotary president. “But we can do better for people by opening up the process to include two-year programs or vocational or trade schools. Many young adults are finding the benefits of these shorter programs, but they can be very expensive. Our scholarship process will help them.”