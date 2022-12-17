Applications to run for 2023 Flower Festival Queen are available at the Lompoc Valley Festival Association office at 414 W. Ocean Ave. and can be downloaded at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com .
Completed applications must be turned in at the office no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, or emailed with required attachments to
office@lompocvalleyfestivals.com
Candidates must be at least 17 years old and won’t reach 21 prior to June 20. Candidates must not currently be pregnant, have ever been married, had a child or have been convicted of a felony. Candidates must also have been residents of the Lompoc Valley for at least a year. This includes Vandenberg Space Force Base, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills.
For more information, call the LVFA office at 805-735-8511 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Photos: 69th annual Lompoc Flower Festival kicks off Friday at Ryon Park
Thrill-seekers fly on a carnival ride Friday at Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood, Contributor
Thrill-seekers drop on the Free Fall carnival ride May 6 at Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood, Contributor
Thrill-seekers fly on a carnival ride Friday in Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood, Contributor
Friends watch carnival riders May 6 at Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc Flower Festival royalty, from left, Sydney Brooks, Mercedes Oropeza, Queen McKenna Bohard, Grand Marshal Emily Vargas, Brooklynn Culliver and Brianna Garcia pose for pictures Friday at Ryon Park during the opening ceremony.
Len Wood, Contributor
Evie Abuso, 14 months, gets a ride at the carnival with her parents, Hannah and Scott, on Friday in Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood Contributor
Minky Wilhelm serves patrons at the Lompoc Filipino-American Club on May 6 during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood, Contributor
Mini donuts from Crave draw attention Friday at Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood, Contributor
Aliaha Lynn, 4, drives a boat on a carnival ride Friday in Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood, Contributor
Participants enter Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood Contributor
Spectators listen to the LiveWire band Friday in Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood Contributor
LiveWire vocalist performs Friday in Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood Contributor
A spectator sings along with the LiveWire band Friday in Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen McKenna Bohard slips under rope Friday during the opening ceremony in Ryon Park.
Len Wood Contributor
Toys hang from displays Friday in Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood Contributor
A Viper rider waves to friends Friday in Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood Contributor
Ice cream cones were popular Friday in Ryon Park during the Lompoc Flower Festival.
Len Wood Contributor