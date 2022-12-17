Applications to run for 2023 Flower Festival Queen are available at the Lompoc Valley Festival Association office at 414 W. Ocean Ave. and can be downloaded at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com

Completed applications must be turned in at the office no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, or emailed with required attachments to office@lompocvalleyfestivals.com

Candidates must be at least 17 years old and won’t reach 21 prior to June 20. Candidates must not currently be pregnant, have ever been married, had a child or have been convicted of a felony. Candidates must also have been residents of the Lompoc Valley for at least a year. This includes Vandenberg Space Force Base, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills.

0
0
0
0
0