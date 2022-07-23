Home gardens and landscapes should be compatible with their respective climates. For local chaparral climates, plants that do not need much watering through the long and dry summers are appropriate. Aquatic plants are the extreme opposite. They require regular replenishment of the ponds that they inhabit. Arid warmth increases their need for water.

Aquatic plants cannot be drought tolerant. Several, such as duckweed, water lettuce and water hyacinth, float over the surface of water. Water lily and lotus inhabit the mud below the water and extend their foliage to float over the surface of the water. Waterweeds stay completely submerged, with or without roots. Aquatic plants need water for their survival.

Marginally aquatic plants are somewhat less dependent on water. Cattail and yellow flag iris inhabit shallow ponds and saturated soil but can survive if their situations drain for a while. If they stay too dry for too long, they can initiate dormancy and then recover when saturation resumes. Canna inhabits either shores of shallow ponds or evenly moist soil.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

0
0
0
0
0