Hearing your dog has a heart condition can be heartbreaking for an owner. What does it mean? How serious is it and what can be done?

Your dog’s heart works constantly to pump oxygenated blood around the body. When a properly functioning heart beats, two sounds are heard. The sounds can be described as a lub-dub. When abnormal sounds are heard such as lub-dub-woosh, these sounds are called heart murmurs. Heart murmurs are common in dogs and usually discovered at a dog’s routine exam. Your veterinarian listens to your dog’s heart with a stethoscope and if extra sounds are heard, there will be a grade assigned to the heart murmur.

Heart murmurs are graded 1-6. Grade 1 is barely audible, Grade 2 is quiet, Grade 3 is moderately loud, Grade 4 is loud, Grade 5 is very loud and audible with the stethoscope slightly off the chest, and Grade 6 is extremely loud and can be heard with the stethoscope completely off the chest. A grade 5-6 can often be felt with your hand on the dog’s chest without a stethoscope. Once a heart murmur is detected, further diagnostics may be recommended depending on the grade.

If your dog has a grade 1 murmur and is absent other symptoms, it may be monitored regularly by your veterinarian. Most commonly, heart murmurs develop with age and the dog should be routinely checked to monitor the grade of the murmur, watch for developing symptoms, and check for any structural changes to the heart over time.

If your dog is having symptoms of cardiac issues such as shortness of breath, tiring easily, coughing, or fainting episodes the doctor will want a full evaluation done immediately. A chest X-ray will be recommended to evaluate the shape and size of your dog’s heart, the veterinarian may run an ECG (electrocardiogram), labs, and an ultrasound. These diagnostics will allow the veterinarian to see the overall cardiac condition of your pet. Most heart murmurs can be managed with your regular veterinarian, but the most thorough evaluation of a heart condition is with a board-certified cardiologist. A cariologist can run an in-depth ultrasound called an echocardiogram. This allows the flow of blood through the heart valves to be seen.

In young puppies, a murmur is usually caused by a structural abnormality or a “hole in the heart.” The abnormality may heal over time, but depending on the severity, some do not. If you have a costly purebred puppy, check with your breeder regarding warranties. If you have a guarantee, a full cardiac work up should be done immediately.

In small breed adult dogs, mitral valve insufficiency is the most common cause of a murur, occurring in approximately 1 in 10 dogs. It is basically the heart valves wearing out with age, due to the high pressure that occurs when pumping blood around the body.

Another cause of mitral valve disease is infection. This occurs when bacteria from the oral cavity enter the bloodstream and causes an infection of the heart which deteriorates of the tendons that support the valves known as ruptured chordea tendinea.

Dilated cardiomyopathy is another cause of heart murmurs in dogs. It is a degeneration of the heart, causing the walls to become thin. The thinner walls cannot pump blood as effectively which leads to heart failure. The cause of cardiomyopathy in dogs is not completely understood, but it is more common in large and giant breed dogs. Cardiomyopathy has been genetically linked to

Dobermans and Boxers. Studies have also shown grain free diets to be a contributing factor.

When cardiomyopathy and mitral valve disease progresses, the heart has a backflow of blood. This makes the heart work extra hard to provide the necessary blood flow and will lead to an enlargement of the heart muscle. Eventually, when the heart is not pumping blood properly, small amounts leak from tiny capillaries into the chest cavity. Owners may notice shortness of breath, lethargy, and coughing.

The good news is that heart disease can be managed by your veterinarian. Your pet should be seen at least once per year to evaluate the murmur and look for physical changes to the heart. In addition, your dog will likely be placed on medications. One very useful drug in controlling heart disease is Vetmedin.

Vetmedin works by opening up blood vessels making it easier for your dog’s heart to pump blood. It also helps the heart pump more efficiently. There are also diuretics to help reduce the build up of fluid caused by inefficient pumping heart and ace inhibitors help open up constricted blood vessels.

Heart failure is chronic condition, so this means your pet’s condition will not resolve. Managing a heart condition will require a partnership between owner and veterinarian. Your vet can prescribe the needed monitoring and medications, but you will need to administer them daily and watch for developing symptoms.

With proper medical management, your pet can have a reduction of symptoms and it’s life can be extended. If your furry friend is diagnosed with a murmur, don’t panic. I manage many heart murmur dogs and most go on to live a happy, comfortable life.