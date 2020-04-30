Ask the Doctors: Coronavirus antibodies used in two new ways

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: I heard on the news about a coronavirus medicine made with blood from people who were sick and got better. But my husband says it's actually a blood test to see if someone ever had the virus. Who's right?

Dear Reader: You and your husband are both correct. Two different uses for antibodies have recently been greenlit by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

You're referring to an experimental treatment that was approved on March 24 for very limited use. Your husband is talking about a quick and simple blood test approved by the FDA on April 2. The test, which is already in use in other parts of the world, reveals whether or not someone has been infected with the novel coronavirus. The treatment and the test each rely on antibodies, which are blood proteins that the immune system produces during and after its fight against a foreign invader, such as a virus or bacterium.