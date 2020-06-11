Ask the Doctors: Hip bursitis can be caused by underuse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: I never had hip problems, but after weeks of quarantine, the outsides of my hips ache and even wake me up when I am asleep. My doctor says it's bursitis, but I thought that's from when you exercise too much. I've hardly even been outside. How did this happen?

Dear Reader: Bursitis is the name of a condition that occurs when the small, fluid-filled sacs that sit near joints throughout the body become inflamed. Known as bursae (or a bursa, when you're talking about just one), they act as cushions that ease friction between the bone and other moving parts within the joint, such as tendons and muscles. When a bursa becomes inflamed or irritated, it fills with fluid. The swelling leads to more irritation, as well as pain and a limited range of motion.