Ask the Doctors: How-tos of wearing a mask
Ask the Doctors

Ask the Doctors: How-tos of wearing a mask

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Doctor: Our city has asked us to wear a face mask when we leave the house. Needless to say, my wife and I have never done this before. Does our 5-year-old son need a mask, too? Any guidance or how-tos would be greatly appreciated.

Dear Reader: Your local government is following the updated recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urges people to wear a cloth covering over their nose and mouth whenever they go out in public. These face coverings don't serve as protection from becoming infected with the virus. Rather, they are a physical barrier that may prevent someone who is infected from spreading it. This is particularly valuable in cases where someone is infected but has no symptoms.

This is very important, so imagine our voices as stern and serious when you reach the uppercase words in the next sentence. A face mask should only be used IN ADDITION TO and never INSTEAD OF the other important steps we're all taking right now. These include social distancing, frequent and thorough hand-washing, not touching your face, and cleaning high-touch surfaces such as door handles, light switches, phones, eyeglasses and sunglasses. (And don't forget about the handles of your car doors and your steering wheel.)

Face coverings should be snug but comfortable, fit against the sides of the face and beneath the chin, and allow for unrestricted breathing. They can be secured by ear loops or ties and should include multiple layers of fabric. Make sure the masks you choose can be washed and machine dried without damaging the mask or changing its shape.

When putting on a mask, start with clean hands. Always hold it by the strings or straps, not by the mask itself. Place it over your nose and mouth and adjust the straps so that you have a snug but comfortable fit. If your mask has a bendable metal clip over the bridge of the nose, gently adjust it to the contour of your face. If you wear glasses, put them on after the mask. It's important that any facial covering you use, even if it's just a bandanna, completely covers both your nose and mouth, and also the bottom of your chin. It's helpful to practice at home to get optimal fit and comfort.

Before you remove your mask, clean your hands. Again, you'll be handling it only by the ties or straps. If it's disposable, throw it away. If it's reusable, wash it with soap in hot water and machine dry thoroughly on medium or high heat. And please, never use medical-grade N95 masks. These are in short supply and are desperately needed to keep frontline workers safe.

Yes, your son should wear a mask in public as well. The CDC recommends everyone 2 years of age and older wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Due to the risk of suffocation, face coverings should not be used on anyone younger than 2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Oscar Santini Fletes

Oscar Santini Fletes, resident of Lompoc died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 65. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

+2
Ignacia Ibarra Moran
Obituaries

Ignacia Ibarra Moran

This day, April 27, 2020, would be our first day without our beloved mother, Ignacia “Nacha” Moran. We would have celebrated her 89th birthday…

Ernie Lazos
Obituaries

Ernie Lazos

Ernie Lazos, 55, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California after a long valiant fight against heart disease.

Oscar Santini Fletes
Obituaries

Oscar Santini Fletes

Oscar Santini Fletes, was born on February 8, 1955, In Tijuana, Mexico to Benito and Mary Fletes. Oscar was a Good Husband, Great Dad, Grandfa…

Obituaries

David James Campbell

David James Campbell, 88, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…

Obituaries

Linda Hunt

  • Updated

Linda Hunt, 69, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crema…

Jack St. Arnold Alchin
Obituaries

Jack St. Arnold Alchin

Jack St. Arnold Alchin, 86, of Lompoc, CA passed away of natural causes, on 27 Mar 2020 at home in Lompoc, CA, surrounded by his family. Jack …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News