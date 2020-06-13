Ask the Doctors: The only way for definitive diagnosis is biopsy
Ask the Doctors

Ask the Doctors: The only way for definitive diagnosis is biopsy

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Doctor: I'm 30 years old, and I have a lump in my breast, which imaging tests suggest is a fibroadenoma. I'm getting married in six months, and I am leaning toward having a biopsy so I won't worry during my wedding and honeymoon. With the COVID-19 pandemic, is it selfish of me to have the biopsy right now?

Dear Reader: It's understandable that, even with reassuring results from a mammogram and an ultrasound, you want a definitive diagnosis. As you mentioned in your letter, the only way to achieve that is with a biopsy. However, due to the pandemic, many hospitals have been forced to shift their attention and resources to dealing with COVID-19 patients, and some have put elective surgeries and routine medical care on hold. This means that decisions that in normal times would have been fairly straightforward have now become complex issues.

Let's start with what we do know. Your radiologist has reported that the imaging tests you've undergone suggest the mass in your breast is a fibroadenoma, which is a benign tumor. It's made up of both connective and glandular tissue, and it typically feels hard and smooth to the touch. Fibroadenomas are the most common type of noncancerous growth in young women between the ages of 15 and 35. Some are so small that they can only be seen in a scan, while larger ones are discovered through touch, as during a monthly breast self-exam. No matter the size, in most cases fibroadenomas don't play a role in risk for breast cancer.

The good news is that imaging techniques are quite good at differentiating between benign masses, such as fibroadenomas and cysts, and those that are malignant. When a benign growth is discovered via imaging, it is often recommended that a follow-up scan be performed within six months. If the results of the subsequent imaging tests raise a red flag, then the next step is a biopsy. This is a surgical procedure in which a small sample is removed from the suspicious tissue and sent to a pathology lab to be looked at under a microscope. It's only when the tissue is examined at the cellular level that a pathologist can state conclusively if the mass is benign or malignant.

A woman's age adds another layer to the decision-making process here. When a woman is in her teens and 20s, benign causes for a breast mass are considered to be more likely. But that changes for women in their 30s, particularly now, as we are seeing more young women diagnosed with breast cancer. In your case, it would be wise to seek guidance from both the radiologist who performed and interpreted your scans and your family doctor. This type of biopsy is usually an outpatient procedure that can be performed in a surgical center rather than in a hospital operating room. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Kenneth John Dunlea

Kenneth John Dunlea, 53, resident of Lompoc, died May 31, 2020. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. Starbucklind.com

Lourdes Marie Battles
Obituaries

Lourdes Marie Battles

Lourdes Marie Battles (nee Houtman) passed away in her home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Lourdes was born May 15, 1952 in New Bedford, MA, the fir…

Ask the Doctors: Hip bursitis can be caused by underuse
Lifestyles

Ask the Doctors: Hip bursitis can be caused by underuse

Dear Doctor: I never had hip problems, but after weeks of quarantine, the outsides of my hips ache and even wake me up when I am asleep. My doctor says it's bursitis, but I thought that's from when you exercise too much. I've hardly even been outside. How did this happen?

Obituaries

Cecelia June Harris

  • Updated

Cecelia June Harris, 93, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away June 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Obituaries

Amber Jo Lee

Amber Jo Lee, 28, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away May 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crema…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News