Ask the Doctors: Vasectomy is an easy outpatient procedure
Ask the Doctors

Ask the Doctors: Vasectomy is an easy outpatient procedure

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Doctor: After three planned children and one unexpected (but much-loved) arrival, my wife and I think a vasectomy is a good idea. What will happen? How permanent is a vasectomy?

Dear Reader: A vasectomy is a safe and effective kind of birth control that works by disrupting the pathway that carries a man's sperm. This is done via a simple elective surgery in which the vas deferens, which are the two tubes that carry sperm from the testicles to the urethra, are cut or blocked. The procedure, which is usually performed by a urologist, is close to 100% effective, with just one or two pregnancies per 1,000 procedures. The surgery can be reversed, but the success rate of future pregnancies varies.

A vasectomy is done on an outpatient basis, either in the urologist's office or a surgery center. 

The procedure itself is done under a local anesthetic, so the patient is awake. In the traditional method, the surgeon uses a scalpel to make either one or two incisions in the scrotum in order to reach the vas deferens. A segment of each tube is cut away, and the open ends are sealed shut, either by cauterization or with stitches. The incisions in the scrotum are also closed up.

A newer type of vasectomy, known as the "no-scalpel" method, uses a small puncture to access the vas deferens. Studies suggest that the no-scalpel method results in less pain and fewer post-surgical complications, including infections and blood clots. Additional complications can include pain, swelling, bruising and blood in the semen. Delayed complications can include post-vasectomy pain syndrome, or PVPS. This is prolonged post-surgical discomfort or pain and occurs in 1% to 2% of cases.

Following the surgery, you'll be asked to wear a supportive garment, such as a jock strap or tight-fitting underwear, for a day or two. Ice packs will be used to reduce swelling, and your doctor will advise you on any pain meds you may need. It's important to rest for a day or two after surgery, and then to limit activity, such as sports or heavy lifting, for at least a week beyond that. If at any time you experience signs of infection, call your doctor immediately. These include fever and redness, swelling or discharge at the surgical site that don't improve.

Sperm continues to be present after a vasectomy. That means it's important to keep using birth control until a follow-up semen analysis, performed six to 12 weeks after the procedure, gives you the all-clear. And remember, although a vasectomy will prevent pregnancy, it doesn't protect against sexually transmitted diseases. Anyone outside of a monogamous relationship should continue to protect themselves with condoms.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ernie Lazos
Obituaries

Ernie Lazos

Ernie Lazos, 55, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California after a long valiant fight against heart disease.

Oscar Santini Fletes
Obituaries

Oscar Santini Fletes

Oscar Santini Fletes, was born on February 8, 1955, In Tijuana, Mexico to Benito and Mary Fletes. Oscar was a Good Husband, Great Dad, Grandfa…

Obituaries

Robert A. Hill

Robert A. Hill of Lompoc, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 89. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. starbucklind.com

Obituaries

Marcella L. Distefano

Marcella L. Distefano formerly of Lompoc, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 60. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Obituaries

Herbert Roy Pacheco

Herbert Roy Pacheco, 75, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortua…

Obituaries

Judith Elaine Pritchett

Judith Elaine Pritchett, 76, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away April 27, 2020.Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Obituaries

Richard Watts Haynes

Richard Watts Haynes, 89, resident of Lompoc, passed away April 28, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. w…

Rena A. Hoover
Obituaries

Rena A. Hoover

Rena is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Doug Hoover, and their two children, first born, son Doug Hoover, Jr., his wife Kellie, and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News