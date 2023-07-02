Here's our fantastic short documentary showing you exactly how our iconic LEGO bricks are made. Be prepared for all your questions to be be answered!

Continuing on a Lego theme kicked off by a recent youth-focused event near the end of June, the Lompoc Public Library is looking for participants in a first ever adults-only Lego building competition coming up in July.

The free Lego event at the Grossman Gallery is scheduled for July 11 at 5 p.m. and is sure to give Lompoc area adult Lego fans a chance to show off their skills.

The library will supply the Legos and the loose theme of summer scenes, depictions of Lompoc landmarks or — understandably — a Lego display built around a literary theme.

Adult SRP activities - Lego Competition

A free Lego event at the Grossman Gallery is scheduled for July 11 at 5 p.m. and is sure to give Lompoc area adult Lego fans a chance to show off their skills.
0
0
0
0
0