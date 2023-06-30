Be a leader, not a follower. Pay more attention to what you know and do well instead of letting others step in and take charge. Express your needs and desires and clear up any misunderstandings that can hinder progress this year. Trust yourself, believe in your ideas and follow your plans. Lead the way, and others will follow.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll find comfort in people who share your ideas. Reach out, discuss your thoughts and plans, and look for opportunities to learn. Don't let someone's jealousy thwart your plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Mixed emotions will make it difficult for you to pick a direction. Don't reveal too much information to friends and family before you figure out what's best for you. Work to lower stress.

0
0
0
0
0