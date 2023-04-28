Take stock before you start something new. Don't count on others when you should do the work yourself. You have plenty to gain, but it will take ingenuity. Put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Place your emotions on the back burner to ensure they don't interfere with your progress. Keep your cash and belongings someplace safe.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stop thinking about change and do whatever it takes to get the ball rolling. Focus on your surroundings and make them more inviting. How you live represents who you are. Organize your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Someone will lead you astray if you are too trusting. Listen carefully and decide what's true or false. Set a budget for home improvement projects that create a safe and friendly environment.

0
0
0
0
0