Remain calm, regardless of what's happening around you this year. Use your intelligence and intuition to guide you through the good times and bad. Refuse to let other people's uncertainty bring you down or stand between you and what you want to create. Be bold, do your research, and discover and implement your ideas with confidence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Shoot for stability, security and a steady pace forward. Leave nothing to chance or in someone else's hands. A broad view combined with practicality will help shed light on what's possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Haste makes waste. Implement discipline and pay attention to detail. Don't overlook something that can influence your income. Do things right the first time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A call for help will put you in good company. Do your best and make a difference, and good things will transpire. Look for an opportunity, and you'll regain momentum and initiate a friendship.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Go over every detail before agreeing to something. A change may appear to be your only option, but if you view your situation from a distance, you'll find a different solution.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- There is money to be made if you are diligent about doing what you do best and marketing what you have to offer. Improving your surroundings will make it easier to work from home.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change will bring you peace of mind, but it may not please everyone. Refuse to let someone use emotional manipulation to sway your opinion. You must go with your gut.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Two unique options will lead to temptation. When in doubt, sit tight and wait for a sign that indicates what to do next. Time is on your side and will allow you to make the right choice.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't take on more than you can handle or let temptation lead the way. Pace yourself and focus on self-improvement. Keep your life simple. Romance is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Check the facts, set the pace and don't stop until you achieve your goal. A problem at home mustn't dictate how well you handle responsibilities. When in doubt, get the facts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll face confusion if you or someone else sends mixed messages. Consider what you want and don't lose sight of your objective. Recognize when someone is trying to use you to get ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take pride in living a healthy lifestyle. Take the lead instead of following someone else. Strive for peace and love, and be willing to work for them. Choose your associates carefully.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- The more you give, the more you'll get in return. A labor of love will make you feel good about yourself and those you work alongside. A move might be necessary; make sure you plan carefully.