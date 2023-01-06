Let your hunches lead the way this year, and you'll make your dreams a reality. Think outside the box and make a point of being unique and setting trends that encompass new beginnings and exciting adventures. Stop wasting time and waiting for things to come to you. Plan your strategy and get moving.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Gear up and take charge. Staying in control will be difficult if you face opposition. Distance yourself from those trying to sabotage your attempt to head in a direction that's better for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Physical activity is favored. Put your muscles to good use and make changes that add to your comfort and well-being. Do your best to entertain someone who interests you.

