A call for help will reunite you with someone facing similar struggles. Together you can accomplish great things. It's time to turn a dream into something concrete and lucrative. Explore what's possible this year and make things happen. Stop talking and start doing, and your reputation will get a boost.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your heart into something you love doing. Engaging in a hobby or using your skills professionally will pay off. It's time to change the way you earn and handle your money.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sharing secrets will backfire. Be discreet and focus on staying in shape. Take what's yours and go about your business; opportunities will unfold. Ignore someone trying to get a rise out of you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Spice things up and enjoy the company of someone who shares your interests. A chance to test your physical skills will boost your ego and give you the confidence to engage in meaningful conversations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Calm down and don't engage in conversations about love or politics. It's best to keep your thoughts to yourself and to give others the freedom to do as they please. Don't let anger drag you down.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take what's yours and keep moving. Trust your instincts and go after your dream. Let go of the past and embrace what's new and exciting. Live in the moment and discover a bright future filled with hope.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be careful what you wish for. You will have second thoughts if you are too quick to decide your next move. Don't get into a battle with someone who is emotionally manipulative.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Social events are favored. Mixing business with pleasure will encourage a better understanding of your colleagues and peers. Welcome discussions, and share your feelings and intentions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be open to suggestions, but don't let anyone decide your destiny. Traveling and exploring educational pursuits will feed your mind. Examine your options closely.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Say no to overindulgence. A lifestyle change will breathe new life into your plans. Embracing what comes your way will open your mind to options that offer the edge you need to advance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't give up or give in to someone trying to mislead you. Spending more time at home will help stabilize your life. Refuse to let what others do cause you to second-guess your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You have more going for you than you realize. Look at your schedule and adjust your plans to include something that allows you to use your skills more broadly. It's time to build the life you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Dedicate your time to finishing what you start. Once you tidy up loose ends, doors will open, and you'll feel rejuvenated and ready to start something new and exciting. Don't share your plans.