Recognize how much you have to offer. You will surpass your expectations this year. Listen to your opponents to gain insight into their flaws. Your actions will lead you to victory. Keep an open mind when dealing with loved ones; anger won't solve anything, but reason and compromise will keep the peace.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be ready for anything and everything. Use your discipline to get things done on time. Your innovative ideas and versatility will lead to positive change and a happier home life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Waiting for others to do things will prove futile. Take the initiative and follow through with your plans instead of discussing what you want to do and expecting others to fulfill your dreams.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Focus and discipline are fundamental. Don't stop until you reach your destination and have something to celebrate. There is money to be made if you reconnect with an old business contact.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You must earn trust today. Don't let anyone talk you into something you are unfamiliar with or don't want. Follow your intuition if you want to come out on top. Change is tempting, but implement it wisely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't let too much time go by between an offer and your decision to accept or reject it. Indecisiveness will put a dent in your reputation and lessen the respect you get from others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take an interest in something unusual, and new beginnings and friendships will develop. Don't offer too much information; listen carefully and gain insight into how and what others think.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Difficult situations will arise between you and a close partner, boss or authority figure. Deal with any situation that can make you look bad or cost you financially.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll be the go-to person for solutions. Enjoy the attention, do your best to be forthright and offer hands-on help. You'll buy respect and gain confidence by taking care of other people's dilemmas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- State the facts and procedures. Your clear-cut approach will make it easier to get what you want. Someone you are close to will question your motives. Be prepared to disclose your intentions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take notes, do things by the book and surround yourself with like-minded people. Reconnect with someone who can offer insight into a long-troublesome situation. Deal with a problem at home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Choose your side carefully. Be rational and distance yourself from controversial people trying to involve you in something that contradicts who you are and what you believe.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take precautions if you are bent on moving quickly. Patience and tolerance will help you maintain integrity and progress. Positive change is within reach; all you must do is follow through.