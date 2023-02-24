Draw on your experience and map out a plan that helps you gain ground. Don't waste time on something that isn't likely to bring the accolades you desire. Do what you do best and give it a unique twist; someone will take note and buy into your vision. Listen to suggestions, but before you incorporate outside input, find out if there is a cost involved.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your anger to rest and concentrate on improving your life. Flexibility will make it easier to handle change and initiate your next move. Consider an expert opinion but listen to your gut.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll be eager to act, but first get your strategy in place and your plans in order. Avoid disappointment; get organized and prepare to flourish. Spontaneity is to be avoided today.

