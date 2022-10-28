Reward yourself. Plan to do something that makes you happy. Refuse to let negativity stand between you and what you desire most. Ask, and you will find out how to make your life better and your relationships more meaningful. Work toward a happy home life, an affordable lifestyle and less stress. Take the initiative and do things for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Stand up and be counted, voice your opinion and be the one to make a difference. Address debt and other issues dragging you down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep working toward your goal, regardless of temptation or interference. Refuse to let someone sidetrack you with false data. Share information with people you know and trust.

