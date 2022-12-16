Take a practical approach to life, lend a helping hand and participate rather than stand on the sidelines. Be upfront, honest and kind, and don't be afraid to stand up for yourself and your rights. Put your energy where it does the best, get involved in activities you can enjoy with someone special and take responsibility for your happiness. Choose peace over discord.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Learn from experience. Don't let your generous spirit be taken advantage of by someone eager to make you look bad. If you don't like something, speak up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Live in the moment and enjoy what life offers. Stop talking about your plans; put them in motion. Push forward with enthusiasm and confidence. Romance is encouraged.

