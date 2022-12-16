Take a practical approach to life, lend a helping hand and participate rather than stand on the sidelines. Be upfront, honest and kind, and don't be afraid to stand up for yourself and your rights. Put your energy where it does the best, get involved in activities you can enjoy with someone special and take responsibility for your happiness. Choose peace over discord.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Learn from experience. Don't let your generous spirit be taken advantage of by someone eager to make you look bad. If you don't like something, speak up.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Live in the moment and enjoy what life offers. Stop talking about your plans; put them in motion. Push forward with enthusiasm and confidence. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Channel your energy into your home and family. Try to end the year by putting the past behind you and looking to the future with anticipation. Set high standards and follow your heart.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll be the one to make people listen, laugh and strive to improve with your unique insight and your friendly disposition. Share your feelings with someone special to find out where you stand.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be an insightful observer. Not everyone will be honest about their opinions or feelings. Expect to be misled if you don't ask questions and verify facts. Don't make a move for the wrong reason.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Focus on learning, listening and deciding what you want to do next. Change may be daunting, but the possibilities are exciting. Face the future with optimism, and refuse to let fear hold you back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Participate in challenging activities that increase your awareness. Don't let outside factors stand between you and your goal. Contribute to a cause you feel passionate about. Take control.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do what you can to help others, but don't let anyone take advantage of you or stand between you and your success. Speak up and let others know how you feel and what you intend to do as you move forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make plans with friends or relatives. Discussions will lead to positive input and hands-on help. Speak from the heart. A promise made will change your life and bring you closer to your goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't let anger stand in your way. Change is good, and it's time to pursue what makes you happy. Love and romance are favored, and personal growth will enlighten you and perhaps others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Engage in physical activity, social events and intellectual pursuits that open doors to new and exciting alternatives. Follow the path that makes you happy, and don't make a fuss.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Step outside your comfort zone and let your imagination take the reins. Express yourself, and the response you receive will clear your head and help you gain perspective.