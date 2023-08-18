Learn all you can this year and position yourself for success. Ask questions, take courses and build your qualifications to match your dreams. Be cognizant of what it will take to meet your goals. Don't let personal matters conflict with your plans or cause you to second-guess yourself or change your course. Be true to yourself and those who support the decisions you make.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Listen to what others say, and implement new ideas into your daily routine. Set yourself up for success by staying in touch with what's trending and by gaining skills and qualifications.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't hide when you should act. Use your intelligence, and you'll find a way to make the most out of your situation. Opportunity is within reach. Summon the willingness to make things happen.

