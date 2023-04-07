Listen carefully and decide what others want from you before you agree to anything. Strive for equality in your relationships with others, and you'll maintain balance and find it easier to reach your goals this year. Open your doors to those who enrich your life. Set goals that make you feel good about yourself.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't get into a senseless argument. Take the high road and live up to your promises. How you treat others will determine what you get in return. An optimistic attitude will pay off.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Say what's on your mind and leave no room for errors or misunderstandings. An articulate description of what you are willing to do will be helpful and inspirational.

0
0
0
0
0