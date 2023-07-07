A thorough approach will pay off this year. Dedication, loyalty, compassion and common sense will take you to a place that offers peace of mind. Refuse to let the actions of others tempt you to make bad decisions. Choose honor and integrity over risk and manipulation. Look for alternatives that help you focus on what's important to you. Face the future with optimism, imagination and fearlessness.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Avoid controlling people. Speak on your behalf to ensure you get both your point across and recognition for your thoughts and solutions. Put faith in yourself, not others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take care of financial, legal or health matters swiftly. You'll learn something that helps you cut corners and save time and money. Don't let a decision someone makes ruin your plans.

