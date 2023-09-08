Pursue your goal and stay on track. Your dedication to making your dreams come true will pay off. Make plans behind closed doors. Secrecy will add to the element of surprise that will help you gain momentum, trust and the acceptance and rewards you desire. Shoot for the stars and enjoy the ride.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) - Keep a smile on your face. Don't fear what others do or think; own your place in the spotlight and share what you have to offer. Don't let uncertainty or someone's opinion taint your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a moment to appreciate what you have and to recognize what you can improve. Put yourself out there and let your actions speak for you. Be proud of who you are.

