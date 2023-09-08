Pursue your goal and stay on track. Your dedication to making your dreams come true will pay off. Make plans behind closed doors. Secrecy will add to the element of surprise that will help you gain momentum, trust and the acceptance and rewards you desire. Shoot for the stars and enjoy the ride.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) - Keep a smile on your face. Don't fear what others do or think; own your place in the spotlight and share what you have to offer. Don't let uncertainty or someone's opinion taint your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a moment to appreciate what you have and to recognize what you can improve. Put yourself out there and let your actions speak for you. Be proud of who you are.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Find something that interests you and pursue it. The connections you make will inspire you to make a difference. Don't let anyone part you from your hard-earned cash.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Test your strength, agility and drive. Stand up for your rights and refuse to let anyone control your thoughts and feelings. Take the initiative and strive for perfection.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Voice your opinion and find out who agrees with you. Anger is a waste of time and won't bring you closer to your goals. Put your energy where it counts, and you'll make a difference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your eye on the ball, your feet on the ground and your heart in the game. Don't let trivialities stop you from doing what brings you joy. Surround yourself with people who make you laugh.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You can accomplish what you set out to do if you work for it. Don't wait for someone to make the first move. Control the outcome of your actions. Lead with kindness and affection.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep an open mind, but jump right in. It's important to devise a plan that works for you. Your appeal lies in your ability to think and act for yourself. Proceed with confidence.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Time spent rubbing shoulders with well-informed people will pay off. Listen to what others say and determine what options can be applied to your plans. Turn an obstacle into an opportunity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Slow down and do things right the first time. Refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans or confuse you with debatable information. Pay attention to your needs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You know what's right, but if you let your emotions take the reins, anger will set in and ruin a good thing. Show discipline when someone pushes your buttons; you'll be the one who comes out as a winner.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Present who you are and what you have to offer with confidence and pizzazz. A positive attitude will capture attention and encourage others to join your team. Say no to temptation.