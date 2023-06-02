Think, establish your position and show kindness in everything you do this year. Aim to please, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Stick to your principles and put your energy where it makes the most sense. Be humble about what you have to offer. Do what you can and go about your business; recognition will follow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Preparation will lead to success. How you approach projects and handle people will determine how much you accomplish. Don't waste your time trying to persuade others. Believe in yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make changes based on how you feel. Reach out to people who raise your spirits. A romantic encounter will encourage you to alter your living arrangements. Take part in enriching activities.

