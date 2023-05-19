Get down to business and make changes that take you closer to realizing your dreams. Opportunity is all around you, but it's up to you to recognize and take advantage of what's available. Turn your space into a place that puts your mind at ease and inspires you to follow your heart. Talks will lead to romance and a detailed look at possibilities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Check your options and consider what will help you reach your objective. Reach out to an expert or attend a conference that will broaden your vision and help you see how you can advance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Listen, and you'll see whom you can trust not to take advantage of you. Sign up for something you want to learn or explore.

