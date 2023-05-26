Put your energy where it counts and restore your faith in yourself and your long-term plans. Rest assured that taking a minimalistic approach to money, possessions and lifestyle will pay off and give you added energy and a less stressful life. Eliminating what's no longer necessary will free up time for you to enjoy what life offers. Simplicity is the key to your success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Choose a path that motivates you. Listen to suggestions and decide what's best for you. Weigh the pros and cons, stick to a budget you can afford and push your way forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Refuse to let anyone take you for granted or manipulate your emotions. A change of heart will give you space to find happiness. You must think ahead and come up with innovative plans.

