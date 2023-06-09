Pay attention to detail, leave no room for error and proceed with confidence. Question anything that sounds far-fetched to ensure that you don't get caught up in a scam or lie. Form alliances with experts and people you respect. Take a close look at contracts and documents. If you choose quality over quantity, you'll end up saving money. Trust your instincts.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take the high road, regardless of the path others choose. Embrace self-improvement and increase your knowledge and qualifications to meet personal or professional demands.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a novel approach to work and money. Update your skills and qualifications to suit what's trending in the job market. Get in touch with people who can provide professional insight.

