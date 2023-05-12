Your motives will determine what you do next. Be sure to align yourself with like-minded people who will increase your chances of getting what you want. Keep your emotions hidden from those capable of thwarting your plans. A change at home will make your life easier and promote an energetic and productive disposition.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Discipline and charm will help you make your case. Summon the best people to help you complete your mission. Be the driving force behind your plans. You can expect to overcome any setback.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Rethink your plan and consider if it's based on emotions or on common sense. Refuse to let anyone influence you. Make decisions based on experience, knowledge and facts. Take nothing for granted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Show your appreciation, dedication and love for someone who has supported and inspired you. An emotional situation will escalate due to a last-minute change. Prepare to act fast.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look at the possibilities, but don't act hastily. Take time to figure out what's best for you and how to use your attributes to the best of your ability. Focus on your goal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A practical attitude will strengthen your work ethic and integrity. Discuss your plans and offer incentives to people who can help you. Love is in the stars. Make fitness a priority.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Calculate your debts and put a plan in place that helps you save money or invest in a sure thing. Now is not the time to take chances, but building equity is a safe bet.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Problems that arise at home or within a partnership will cause you to second-guess your next move. Be intelligent and disciplined in your approach. Get along with everyone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let emotions confuse you. Look at the facts and think about the possible consequences of a pending decision. Consider every angle before committing to anything or anyone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Focus on making money, improving your home environment and feeling comfortable with your life and personal progress. Keep your spending to a bare minimum. Avoid making an impulse buy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A change of heart will blindside you. Don't take anything or anyone for granted. You'll be disappointed if you let someone talk you into something that makes you feel uncertain.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- The changes you make to yourself and your surroundings or lifestyle will lift your spirits and open your mind to many new and exciting possibilities. Love and romance will enhance your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll get the help you need if you ask for it, but you'll falter if you do everything yourself. Keep the peace and focus on what you do best; everything else will fall into place.