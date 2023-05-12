Your motives will determine what you do next. Be sure to align yourself with like-minded people who will increase your chances of getting what you want. Keep your emotions hidden from those capable of thwarting your plans. A change at home will make your life easier and promote an energetic and productive disposition.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Discipline and charm will help you make your case. Summon the best people to help you complete your mission. Be the driving force behind your plans. You can expect to overcome any setback.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Rethink your plan and consider if it's based on emotions or on common sense. Refuse to let anyone influence you. Make decisions based on experience, knowledge and facts. Take nothing for granted.

