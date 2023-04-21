Emotions will be your driving force this year. Recognize that you must look at every angle and go over every detail before making decisions that can influence your position, reputation and prospects. If you use your intelligence and live up to your promises, success will follow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of personal problems before you help others. You'll do better with less stress, a clear head and a good understanding of what's possible. Reach out, and you'll make a difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Refuse to let others push you in an undesirable direction. Put your time and effort into increasing your income and winning over people who can influence your future.

0
0
0
0
0