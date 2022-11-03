Be open about your feelings and what's important to you. Share your thoughts and intentions, clarify what changes you want to make and put your plans in motion. Check out how much things will cost and set a budget to ensure you finish what you start. Make a passionate plea to a loved one to work with you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take care of domestic responsibilities before someone complains. Lay out a detailed plan that is easy to follow. Being organized will help you take control and get things done on time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Show interest in what others do, but don't agree to something that isn't your preference. Set a course that encourages you to set goals that favor professional gains.

