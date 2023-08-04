Simplify your life. Take part in events and activities that soothe your soul. Maintenance is the name of the game, and taking the path that offers peace of mind and stability will be of help. Don't share too much information until you have everything in place and pass the point where interference might become problematic. Honor your beliefs, and live life your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't take on too much or make promises you cannot keep. Be resourceful, use your intuition and make calls based on experience and knowledge. You will succeed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Discuss your intentions with those you want to include in your plans or with an expert who can help decide how to move forward. Be secretive regarding personal matters and beliefs.

