Choose the path that stimulates your mind. Pay attention to detail, and show passion in all that you pursue. Be inventive and disciplined enough to turn your ideas into something concrete. Improve what needs it and protect what's already perfect. Make this your year to master skills and reach for the stars. Walk away from temptation and place your trust and loyalty in yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Tailor your day to fit your needs. Broaden your horizons; learn something new. Resist temptation and people using manipulative tactics. Concentrate on what's important to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- See what's new and exciting in your neighborhood and decide if you want to participate. Personal improvements will boost your confidence and offer insight into possibilities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let anyone jeopardize your chance to get ahead. Network, join the conversation and tell others what interests you. The connections you make will lead to a long-overdue change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Trust your instincts. Improvements at home or to yourself are favored. Pay attention to the changes going on around you. Speak passionately about your plans, but don't exaggerate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep a tally of how much you spend. Be honest with yourself and others regarding your feelings. A change will give you the boost you need to liven up your life and start something new.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make a point to save money. Don't rely on hearsay. Do some fact-finding. Avoid impatience. Concentrate on personal growth and romance. Legwork may be required.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do or say. Speak for yourself and make decisions conducive to getting what you want. You have more opportunities than you realize.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your adrenaline to good use and finish what you start. Don't leave yourself open to criticism because you neglected to follow your plans. Romance looks promising.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Avoid costly ventures. Monitor your food and drink intake, and don't overspend trying to impress someone. You'll gain respect if you know when to decline and when to say yes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Improve your living space. Comfort and convenience will ease stress and add flexibility to your daily routine. Surround yourself with people who support your efforts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your thoughts and create a buzz. Take advantage of an opportunity to learn from an expert. Don't give in to temptation or take orders from someone who's condescending. Trust your instincts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Pay attention to what's happening around you, and you'll gain insight into what to pursue and what to avoid. Concentrate on using your skills, knowledge and experience.