It's time to make a change based on current trends. Update your qualifications by taking the things you enjoy doing most into consideration. Refuse to let others disrupt your plans or cost you emotionally or financially. Love, romance and personal growth are encouraged and will help boost your confidence, giving you the wherewithal to get ahead. Trust your instincts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take the path that keeps you out of trouble and heading in a direction that shows promise. Channel your energy into precision, attention to detail and finishing what you start.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take advantage of an opportunity to learn. Expanding your mind will lead to new friendships and interests. Ask questions, and someone will disclose information that will eliminate uncertainty.

