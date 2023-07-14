Remember what's important to you this year. Letting outside influences get to you will set you back. Wanting to help others is admirable but not in your best interest. Put your needs first, and you'll be in a better frame of mind when helping others. Change begins with you. A steady pace will take you where you want to go.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Being methodical will help you gain leverage. Pay attention to detail, be diligent and present yourself with strength and courage. The influence you have on others must come from your integrity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Simplify your life. Avoid controversial situations. Use your intelligence and experience to navigate your way forward. Progress depends on what you are willing to contribute.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pressure will mount if you don't have a plan. A positive attitude will help you manage the possibilities and encourage forward motion. Stick to your guns and don't lose momentum.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Hone your skills to fit your chosen pursuit. Give others space, and you will buy yourself time to flesh out what's important to you. Control your spending and avoid getting involved in joint ventures.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Question everything and figure out how to move forward using the information you receive. You can create opportunities if you are innovative and willing to put your reputation on the line.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Open your eyes when dealing with manipulative people. An emotional incident will leave you confused about what to do next. Respond to what others want, and protect yourself from hidden costs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The early bird catches the worm. You'll be ready to take on the competition if you keep up with what's trending. A moneymaking opportunity will help you lower debt. Don't fear making a change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't believe everything you hear. A change someone makes will be a sign of their intentions. Stick close to home and nurture meaningful relationships. An affectionate gesture will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Back away from anyone causing emotional uncertainty. Look at every angle of a situation before agreeing to something. A creative outlet will ease stress and give you time to think.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Social events will lead to an introduction you won't want to miss. The connections you make will give you hope for a better future. Offer your services to someone you'd like to work alongside.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be a good listener, and you'll be privy to information that can help you bypass someone who gives you a hard time. Be willing to put your energy where it counts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Give your all, but don't trust others to do the same. Take responsibility and do things yourself, and you won't be disappointed. Back away from anyone trying to manipulate how you do things.