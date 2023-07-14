Remember what's important to you this year. Letting outside influences get to you will set you back. Wanting to help others is admirable but not in your best interest. Put your needs first, and you'll be in a better frame of mind when helping others. Change begins with you. A steady pace will take you where you want to go.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Being methodical will help you gain leverage. Pay attention to detail, be diligent and present yourself with strength and courage. The influence you have on others must come from your integrity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Simplify your life. Avoid controversial situations. Use your intelligence and experience to navigate your way forward. Progress depends on what you are willing to contribute.

