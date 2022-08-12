Your mind is sharp, and very little will escape your notice this year. Dive into the things that bring you joy, and expand your friendships, horizons and expectations. Use your ability to capture what's happening around you, and add your Midas touch to enhance whatever you decide to pursue. Think big, but keep your costs down in order to prosper.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Engage in what's essential and will make a difference in your community or your family. Set standards and boundaries to ensure you get what you want at an affordable cost.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- An intelligent approach to getting others to see things your way will far exceed using force or emotional tactics. Carry on, regardless of who decides to participate. Knowledge is power.

