Be realistic about what you can achieve this year. Don't let life pass you by without having a little fun. Put together a routine that includes pastimes that stimulate your mind and promote a healthy lifestyle. Reach out to people you trust who can help you gain independence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Do what others expect of you and keep the peace. Suggest an exciting alternative to your usual weekend plans or connect with someone you haven't seen in a long time. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Charm will help you get your way. Plan to have fun with friends and entertain on your turf. A partnership needs attention if you want help with your goals. Keep everyone updated.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Check out an investment that interests you, and you'll come up with a solid moneymaking plan. A change at home will lift your spirits and give you a reason to plan something special.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep money matters to yourself. Consider what's possible, and don't make a move prematurely. Do your homework, but in the end, trust in yourself, not in someone eager to take advantage of you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Listen to the experts and figure out what works best for you. You are better off following your instincts and sticking to what you know is a sure thing. Don't let emotions cost you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look at what everyone around you is doing, and it will spark ideas. A partnership or an adventure will improve your life. Make laughter a priority. Don't be afraid to share expenses.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You've got what it takes to excel, so don't just sit there watching the world pass you by; take the initiative and concentrate on getting things done. A rival may prove difficult.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pace yourself. Don't take on tasks that don't belong to you or expect someone to come through for you just because you ask. Do your own thing, plan carefully and leave nothing undone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take everything you know and do well and put it to work for you. Bring loved ones together for a fun time or plan a romantic evening with someone special. Live, love and laugh.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't hold yourself back because you don't know what others plan to do next. Avoid joint ventures. Follow the path that leads to peace of mind and personal happiness. Do what pleases you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep things in perspective. If you jump to conclusions, you will make a mistake. Be a good listener, and you'll discover what really took place and how it might benefit you as well.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Reach out to a friend, relative or someone you consider an expert. Talks will lead to new beginnings and a change of scenery. Personal improvements will help build your confidence.