Money and emotions won't mix well. Spending money for the wrong reason or making changes you cannot afford will worsen matters. Put in the work required to reach your goal instead of making costly shortcuts or paying someone else to take care of projects you could do yourself. Fix and reuse what you have rather than replacing things. Choose a healthy lifestyle.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stretch your imagination, and you'll devise a plan that encourages you to handle your affairs sensibly. A routine that promotes self-improvement will give you needed professional leverage.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to what people want and need from you. Implement caution when traveling or doing something risky. Don't let overindulgence lead you astray.

